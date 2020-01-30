Nintendo Switch Drives Past SNES in Lifetime Sales

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Thu, Jan 30, 2020 - 8:37 AM

Nintendo has been selling Switch consoles like hotcakes, and last quarter alone it moved 10.81 million units. That brings the lifetime sales total for the Switch to 52.48 million units. With the latest quarter added in, the Switch has hit a milestone.

The Switch has now surpassed the sales numbers for the iconic Super Nintendo Entertainment System or SNES. Its sales for the quarter were a 15% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

The numbers also represent the best quarter since the console launched in 2017. It appears that people holding off for the PS5 and next-gen Xbox may have opted to spend their money on a Switch. The Switch Light undoubtedly helped boost sales as well.

Switch sales are now squaring up to take on the original NES that sold 61.91 million units in its life. One Nintendo console didn’t see good sales in the quarter; the 3DS racked up 260,000 units sold in the quarter reports Engadget.