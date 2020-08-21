Nintendo “Share The Fun” Sale Knocks Up To 5o% Off Multiplayer Games

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Fri, Aug 21, 2020 - 9:58 AM

Nintendo is currently having a big sale that it calls the “Share The Fun” Switch sale. While the sale is going on multiplayer video games are up to 75 percent off via the Nintendo eShop in Europe. The sale is currently live in Europe and North America.

One caveat is that games are only up to 50 percent off in North America, while in Europe, players can get up to 75 percent off. There are discounts on big games such as Luigi’s Mansion 3, 1-2-Switch, Burnout Paradise Remastered, Just Dance 2020, and more.

Other major titles on sale in Europe include Yoshi’s Crafted World for 33 percent off, Splatoon 2 for 33 percent off, Overwatch: Legendary Edition for 50 percent off, Dragon Ball FighterZ for 74 percent off, and others.

Discounted Switch games are a great way to beef up your game library. During the coronavirus pandemic, gaming has increased significantly, and game hardware, such as the Switch console, has been hard to come by.