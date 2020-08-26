Nintendo Reminds Gamers That It Has Over 80 Classic Games

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Wed, Aug 26, 2020 - 8:51 AM

Nintendo of America has recently tweeted an image reminding gamers that it has over 80 playable classic games with more to come available via Nintendo Switch Online. Available games may vary region to region. The available games include titles going back to the beginning for Nintendo, along with some incredibly popular games from various eras.

The service offers popular titles like Donkey Kong Country, among others. The image showing all the games can be seen below. A few interesting titles that can be seen on the graphic include various Kirby games, Zelda titles, Starfox, and many others from the Super Nintendo.

A slew of games from the original Nintendo are available as well, including original iconic games like Donkey Kong, Mario Bros., and all sorts of sports games. One of the games that everybody had on the original Nintendo was Punch Out, and it’s available as well.

Naturally, you need a subscription to be able to access the video games. A 12-month family membership is $34.99, with several other options available. Nintendo does offer a free trial.