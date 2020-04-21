Nintendo Launches My Nintendo App In Japan

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Tue, Apr 21, 2020 - 8:49 AM

Nintendo has announced the launch of a brand-new Nintendo app in Japan that’s designed to offer several functions to those who own Switch, 3DS, or Wii U game consoles called My Nintendo. Currently, the app is only available in Japan for Android users. The app is designed to deliver news on Nintendo and its products.

Users can watch videos, including Nintendo Direct presentations, and buy games for the Nintendo Switch via the app. Players can also view Switch, 3DS, and Wii U play records. The app also has functionality for working with the Nintendo Tokyo store location and other live events to allow users to check-in using a QR code scanner in the app reports Nintendo Life.

There is no indication that the app will arrive outside of Japan. Often some of the coolest stuff from Nintendo is limited to Japan. There is also no indication the app will come to iOS devices.

During the coronavirus epidemic, supplies of the Switch have been short all around the world. Currently, the only way some consumers can find a Switch is to purchase them at inflated prices from third-party markets like Amazon or eBay.