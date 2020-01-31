Nintendo has a Cool Animal Crossing Nintendo Switch Coming in March

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Fri, Jan 31, 2020 - 9:50 AM

Nintendo has unveiled a cool new Switch that will land on March 13. The console is themed on the popular Animal Crossing game. The Joy-Cons are pastel blue and pastel green.

The dock has a water scene with three animals holding flags standing on a small island. On the back of the console are graphics with island-themed items from the game and wavy lines meant to be water. It’s a very nice-looking console for fans of the Animal Crossing franchise.

A #NintendoSwitch system inspired by #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons is on the way! With unique Joy-Con controllers, a custom design on the back, and a special Nintendo Switch dock, it’s the perfect way to start your island life. Available 3/13 for $299.99.https://t.co/MC5dJ11F3U pic.twitter.com/VigTPi4NDB — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 31, 2020

Nintendo said in a Tweet introducing the console that it was the “perfect way to start your island life.” The console will sell for $299.99. It’s also offering a carry case that matches the pastel color theme.

The carry case and screen protector will launch on the same day. The case is the same pastel blue with leaves on a white background, Pricing on that case isn’t announced.