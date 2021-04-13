Nintendo Details Europe’s Most Downloaded Switch Games

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Tue, Apr 13, 2021 - 9:00 AM

Nintendo Europe has shared an updated list of the most popular and downloaded Switch games available in the eShop. The list shows the games that were most popular during March 2021, and at the top of the list is Monster Hunter Rise. What’s interesting about that game taking the top spot is that it only launched on March 26.

Since its launch, the game shipped 5 million units globally, putting it handily atop the list. The number two spot is Among Us, which is popular in part due to its gameplay and the fact that it’s cheap. Rounding out the top three for March is Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury.

A couple of old games, including Minecraft and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, round out the top five. The full list of 15 top-selling games for Europe can be seen below.