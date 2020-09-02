Nintendo Allows Switch eShop Pre-Orders To Be Canceled

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Wed, Sep 02, 2020 - 9:53 AM

Nintendo has announced a change for the Switch eShop that will allow gamers to cancel preorders they made up to a week before the game is released. In the past, Nintendo charged players when they placed their pre-order for a game, even if the game is launching days or months away. Sometimes gamers run into an instance where a game they preordered gets bad reviews or simply changes their mind. Previously there was no way to get money back.

With Nintendo’s change, gamers won’t be charged until seven days before the preorder launches. This change allows them to cancel the game until the seven-day point is reached. Nintendo’s new policy is in effect on both the Japanese eShop and in the US.

The policy could be in effect for other Nintendo digital stores as well. Nintendo’s cancellation policies read:

You may cancel your pre‑orders up until the time of payment.

You can check the product’s expected payment date by selecting Shop Menu in your Nintendo Account settings then selecting Your Pre-orders, or via Your Pre‑orders under Account Information on Nintendo eShop on your device.

You can cancel pre-orders by selecting Shop Menu in your Nintendo Account settings then selecting Your Pre-orders, or by selecting Your Pre-orders in Account Information on Nintendo eShop on your device.