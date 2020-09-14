Ninja Lands On Twitch With Exclusive Multi-Year Deal

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Mon, Sep 14, 2020 - 9:30 AM

Ninja famously left the platform that made him a household name in the gaming community, Twitch, for a deal with Mixer. When Mixer was shuttered, Ninja needed a place to go, and fans wondered if that would be Twitch, Facebook, or YouTube. It looked as if Ninja would be streaming on YouTube for a while, but now an announcement has been made that Ninja has a multi-year exclusive deal with Twitch.

Ninja wrote in a statement, “I am excited to get back to streaming full-time and connecting with my loyal fanbase. I really took my time to decide which platform was best and Twitch has been supportive throughout this process and understanding my overall career goals. In this next chapter, I’m going to make it a point to elevate and bring more eyes to underrepresented creators. I am looking forward to working with Twitch to demonstrate how this amazing community of gamers can make a meaningful impact.”

The exclusive Twitch deal comes three months after Mixer shut down. Ninja has 15.5 million subscribers on Twitch. “We are thrilled Ninja is returning to Twitch,” Twitch’s senior vice president of content Michael Aragon said. “Tyler is an iconic force in the gaming community, and it’s been amazing to see the impact he’s made on the industry and the broader culture. Gaming–and the people who love it–are being recognized by a broad mainstream audience now in part because of Tyler, and we know he’s just getting started.”