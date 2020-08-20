Next Call Of Duty Game Confirmed As Black Ops: Cold War

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Thu, Aug 20, 2020 - 8:17 AM

Call of Duty fans clamoring for information on what’s next for the franchise have to wait no more. Activision has confirmed that Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War will be the next game in the franchise. Confirmation of the game came via the first teaser trailer published recently.

The teaser trailer can be seen below. Activision has promised more information about the new game along with gameplay footage on August 26. The trailer drops hints about the story of the game, including some archival footage of a TV interview with a KGB defector named Yuri Bezmenov.

The trailer says the game was inspired by actual events. The trailer talks about a Soviet spy that allegedly infiltrated the Manhattan Project to steal secrets about the atomic bomb. The trailer says that the spy was never caught and is in the highest echelons of the US government today.

The game is being co-developed by Raven Software alongside Treyarch. Fans of the franchise will be thrilled and excited to wait for the next six days until more information is offered. We hope there is a robust single-player campaign.