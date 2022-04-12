Newly Declassified Data Revealed An Interstellar Object Exploded In 2014

By Shane McGlaun •

Some new and very interesting data has been declassified, revealing that in 2014 an interstellar object exploded in the atmosphere above the planet. The fireball occurred over Papua New Guinea in 2014 and was a fast-moving object that originated in another solar system.

The object was a small meteorite about 1.5 feet across, and it impacted the atmosphere of Earth on January 8, 2014, at more than 130,000 mph. Researchers say that speed is significantly faster than the average velocity of other meteors occurring within our solar system.

According to the data, the meteor’s velocity and trajectory gave 99 percent certainty that the object originated from another planetary system. The paper was never peer-reviewed or published because some of the data required to verify calculations was classified by the US government.

However, now that the data has been declassified, the fireball has been confirmed to have originated on an interstellar trajectory. This means the meteor was the first interstellar object ever detected.