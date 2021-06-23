New Porsche 911 GTS Models Debut

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Wed, Jun 23, 2021 - 8:11 AM

Porsche first introduced the 911 GTS over a decade ago and is today revealing a new generation of the sports car. The new 911 Carrera GTS is available in rear-wheel drive as both a coupe and cabriolet. Porsche offers the 911 Carrera 4 GTS with all-will drive in coupe and cabriolet versions as well. The 911 Targa GTS is only offered in all-wheel drive.

The new models get a six-cylinder boxer engine producing 480 PS. The cars use an eight-speed Porsche dual-clutch transmission or a seven-speed manual. GTS versions get special suspension with Porsche Active Suspension Management and the same high-performance brake system featured on the 911 Turbo.

For the first time, GTS buyers will be able to option the car with the Lightweight Design package that cuts 25 kilograms off the curb weight of the sports car. The styling of the GTS is understated, featuring contrasting black bodywork elements and darkened headlight areas.

The interior is mostly black and features the latest generation of the Porsche Communication Management system. Accidents inside the car can be ordered in black silk gloss or high-gloss black. Porsches offered no pricing details on the GTS range at this time.