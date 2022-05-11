New Details On Dinosaur Killing Asteroid Discovered

By Shane McGlaun •

Scientists have discovered something interesting about the asteroid that impacted the earth and killed the dinosaurs 66 million years ago. Recently, scientists discovered a tiny fragment of amber that they believe has a piece of the asteroid. The sample was discovered at a fossil site in the Hellcat Creek Formation in North Dakota.

That location is known to have preserved remnants of the impact that changed the earth forever. The site where the fragment was discovered is more than 2000 miles away from the impact crater near Mexico.

This site is a treasure trove of fossils with thousands of well-preserved fish fossils. Researchers believe the fish were buried alive by sediment displacement caused by the asteroid impact.

Researchers believe the fish in the area died within an hour of the asteroid strike. The team discovered what they call impact spherules which are little pieces of molten rock thrown from the crater into space that cooled and fell back to earth lodged in the fish’s gills. Research is continuing, but some researchers believe the site holds clues about the day the asteroid impacted the earth.