New Apple iPad Pro Debuts with LiDAR Scanner and More

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Wed, Mar 18, 2020 - 9:08 AM

Today Apple announced the launch of its latest version of the iPad Pro that brings with it some key new features. One of the key new features of the updated iPad Pro is the A12Z Bionic chip that Apple says makes it more powerful than most Windows PC laptops. The new iPad also has an Ultra-Wide camera, studio-quality mics, and a LiDAR Scanner.

Apple says the LiDAR Scanner delivers cutting-edge depth-sensing capabilities and opens up “more pro workflows.” Along with the new hardware also comes iPadOS 13.4 that brings trackpad support to the iPad giving a new way to interact with the tablet. In the iPad Pro, when users move a finger across the trackpad, the pointer transforms to highlight user interface elements. Multi-touch gestures on the trackpad are also supported.

Apple also introduced a new Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro with a folding design that has angle adjustment, a backlit keyboard, and a trackpad. A new keyboard will be available to purchase in May. Other camera features include a 12 MP wide camera that can also record 4K video and a 10 MP Ultra-Wide camera that can zoom out two times to capture a wider field of view.

The new iPad Pro is offered in 11-inch and 12.9-inch versions in silver and gray. Base configurations offer 128GB with 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB configurations available. The iPad Pro 11 starts at $799 for the Wi-Fi model and $949 for the Wi-Fi and cellular model. IPad Pro 12.9 starts at $999 for the Wi-Fi model and $1149 for the cellular version. The new iPad will be available in stores starting next week, assuming they’re open again by then. The tablet is shipping with delivery dates showing as the 25th currently.