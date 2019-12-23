Netflix’s The Witcher Show Sends Players Back To Play Witcher 3

Netflix debuted its long-anticipated TV series The Witcher last week, and the series has proven popular so far. The series has spurred people to get back into playing the latest game in The Witcher franchise. Metrics show that around 30,000 people are playing the Witcher 3 on Steam, with peak players of approximately 50,000.

To put those numbers in context, one of the most popular Steam PC games is Red Dead Redemption 2, and that game had roughly the same numbers. The Witcher 3 has seen a significant jump in payer numbers since last week. The resurgence of the game is all the more impressive given it launched almost five years ago reports PCGamer.

The growth is attributed to the Netflix series; The Witcher 3 typically had around 15,000 players before the Netflix debut. Netflix has been doing very well with its series in recent years, with almost everything it launched being superb.

We haven’t started watching The Witcher yet, but admit that the previews look fantastic and have made us think about playing the game. Have you watched the show? Let us know what you think.