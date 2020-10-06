Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered Is Coming To The Switch

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Tue, Oct 06, 2020 - 9:11 AM

Fans of the Need For Speed franchise will have fond memories of Hot Pursuit. They may also be familiar with the fact that Hot Pursuit Remastered has been announced for the PC, Xbox One, and PS4. On those consoles, the game will launch on November 6.

The game has now been confirmed for the Nintendo Switch with a launch date of November 13. That makes the launch date for the Switch a week after its launch on the other platforms. On all platforms, the Remastered game will sell for $39.99.

Hot Pursuit launched back in 2010 and was developed by Criterion. Stellar Entertainment developed the remaster. The remastered version will feature cross-platform multiplayer, cross-platform sync, and all DLC’s from the original. The digital download is 6.9 gigabytes.

The official Need For Speed website describes the game as follows: “Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered has been upgraded for today’s generation of hardware with enhanced visuals. The Nintendo Switch version runs at 1080p/30 FPS in docked mode (720p/30 FPS undocked) and includes higher-resolution models, more objects and props, longer draw distance, higher resolution shadows, and improved videos.”