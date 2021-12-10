NASA’s New Sleeping Bag Could Help Astronaut Vision

By Shane McGlaun •

The human body is very adaptable to all sorts of environments. Humans are now spending long periods in space aboard the ISS, and one of the challenges astronauts face during long-term spaceflight is issues with their vision.

With future missions to deep space opening the potential for astronauts to be in space for even longer periods, NASA is researching the prevention of a known vision problem. Astronauts have had their vision change after spending six months more in space, and NASA has a new sleeping bag designed to help prevent vision changes.

The sleeping bag was developed in conjunction with REI and is designed to help remove fluid from the brain. The eye condition involves swelling of the optic nerve and flattening of the eyeball caused by the lack of gravity, leading fluids to remain in the upper body.

The sleeping bag would be sealed and generate a vacuum to suck body fluid out the upper area of the body into the lower extremities. Experiments have shown the sleeping bag could prevent changes in vision during long-term spaceflight.