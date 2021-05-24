NASA Completes Another RS-25 Engine Test

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Mon, May 24, 2021 - 8:14 AM

NASA is pushing hard to meet the goals set for its Artemis missions under President Trump. The goal is to put humans on the moon again in the coming years, and part of that mission involves testing a new rocket. On May 20, NASA successfully conducted its fourth RS-25 single-engine hot fire test.

The hot fire test saw the rocket engine fueled and burn for the entire length of time it would take to launch from Earth, reach orbit, and deploy its cargo. The engine was tested at the A-1 Test Stand at Stennis Space Center and saw the engine burn for more than eight minutes. Eventually, multiple RS-25 engines will be used on the Space Launch System rocket used for the Artemis missions.

The test provides data to Aerojet Rocketdyne, the prime contractor for SLS engines. Four of the engines will be used along with a pair of solid rocket boosters during Artemis missions. The company is currently producing new engines for use after the first four SLS flights are completed. Testing the engines for the first four Artemis program missions to the moon is now finished. Operators are focusing on collecting data to verify various engine capabilities while reducing operational risk.

NASA also points out that during the test on May 20, the engine fired at 111 percent of its original power. The rocket engines will be used on is the most powerful rocket NASA has ever built and the only rocket capable of sending the Orion capsule, astronauts, and supplies to the moon in a single mission.