NASA Cancels Artemis 1 Wet Dress Rehearsal Again

By Shane McGlaun •

April 14, NASA again canceled the Artemis 1 rocket wet dress rehearsal test. The test was set to happen at Kennedy Space Center, and this cancellation marks the third time the test has failed to happen.

The cancellation this time happened because crewmembers detected a liquid hydrogen leak during tank fueling operations. The rocket uses a mixture of liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen propellant.

NASA reported that the SLS team would keep the core stage liquid hydrogen tank filled to about five percent, but the core liquid oxygen tank will not be filled. Currently, NASA and team members are assessing the next steps after the failed test was stopped for the third time.

The first attempt at the wet dress rehearsal happened on April 1. The test was attempted again on April 11, but there was a faulty valve in the rocket that stopped that attempt. The third attempt began on April 12 and was supposed to have wrapped up on April 14.