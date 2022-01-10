Musk Confirms Full Self Driving Package Price Is Increasing

By Shane McGlaun •

One of the things we particularly like about automaker Tesla is that its CEO Elon Musk is never afraid to say what’s going on on Twitter. Recently, Musk confirmed that the Tesla Full Self Driving (FSD) package would be seeing a significant price increase. That price increase will drive the cost of the option up by $2000.

With the new $2000 price increase, the Full Self Driving package will cost $12,000 on January 17. The last price increase for the feature happened in 2020 when Tesla increased the price from $8000 to $10,000.

The FSD package includes hardware and software that will allow the vehicle to operate autonomously. Currently, Tesla Autopilot is available, but it is not autonomous software and requires driver attention.

Musk also confirmed that pricing on the FSD package would increase again in the future. In addition, he also confirmed that the monthly subscription price for the service would increase in the future as well.