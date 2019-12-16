Multiple Dungeons & Dragons Games in the Works

Fans of Dungeons & Dragons will be glad to hear that there are multiple games isn’t the works based on the franchise. The news came during The Game Awards 2019 after the game Dark Alliance was announced. Also announced at the show was Baldur’s Gate III.

Those aren’t the only D&D games coming. It was announced that several more games are in various stages of development. D&D parent company Wizards of the Coast president Chris Cocks says that there are currently “seven or eight” D&D games in the works reports Gamespot.

Cocks said, “We want each game to have a point of view, and to really keep on just a couple of things and do it really, really well,” he told the site, suggesting that each project needs to do something different. “What you don’t want to do is have every game in the franchise try to do the same thing, and try to do everything all at once.

The goal, according to Cocks, is to facilitate different experiences. He notes that every game will have a single-player experience. Cocks said, “We want to open it up, open up the narrative possibilities, the character development, open up the level of problem solving and combat opportunities and thrills that players can be able to experience.”