Most Expensive Mac Pro is Nearly $53,000

Windows users know that you can get much better hardware inside a Windows PC for the same price as a Mac computer. This has been true of Mac computers for years. The new Mac Pro has taken the idea of a super expensive Mac to the next level. The machine starts right at $6,000.

You can get a lot of Windows computer power for that money. If you tick all the boxes for the Mac Pro, the cost for the machine is just insane. A top of the line Mac Pro will set you back $52,599.

That much money will get buyers a pair of 2.5GHz, 28-core Intel Xeon W processors, which are $7,000 alone. Apple charges $1,400 for 4TB of storage. A pair of Radeon Pro Vega II dual graphics cards with 32GB of RAM each is $10,800.

Where the price grows massively is in adding all the RAM. Cramming in 1.5TB of RAM in the form of 12 128GB DDR4 EEC DIMs will add $25,000 alone. The afterburner PCIe accelerator card will set you back $2,000. Appel will also gladly take $400 to put wheels on the case. Insane.