Morgan Plus 8 GTR Rocks A 375 Horsepower V-8

By Shane McGlaun •

By modern performance car standards, 375 horsepower isn’t that much power. By comparison, the normal Mustang GT has 460 horsepower. However, with the Morgan Plus 8 GTR being a small and lightweight two-seat sports car, 375 horsepower should offer impressive performance.

Sadly, Morgan has offered no performance numbers on its Plus 8 GTR. However, it has confirmed that the first of nine Plus 8 GTR cars have been completed. This year, several other Plus 8 GTRs will be done, with the remainder finished in the first quarter of 2022.

The 375 horsepower V-8 engine makes the Plus 8 GTR the most powerful Morgan ever produced. Each car will be a bespoke creation the owner works with the Morgan design team to create.

Morgan has also confirmed that five of the cars will be shipped overseas. It has produced the Plus 8 GTR with different transmission options and drive side options. We hope once the cars get into the owner’s hands, we will hear more details on performance.