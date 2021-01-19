More PlayStation 5 Stock Expected At Target This Week

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Tue, Jan 19, 2021 - 9:30 AM

A new report claims Target is expecting to get more stock of the PlayStation 5 game console this week. Odds are, the console stock will sell out very quickly with lots of gamers, and unfortunately, scalpers, looking to buy the consoles. The report originally came from the Spiel Times.

The publication claimed that Target was restocking PlayStation 5 game systems anytime between January 19 and the 22nd. While that’s a rather vague timeframe, the same publication was correct on another PlayStation 5 restock that happened on December 29. In that instance, it gave a range of dates, and the 29th was in the range it predicted.

PlayStation 5 systems are expected to turn up at multiple Target stores, but some will purchase them online. That means gamers will want to check the online status but need to stop by the store and check stock.

One massive caveat is that the source claims each Store will only receive between four and 12 units. Other sources claim each Target location could all receive a single PlayStation 5 or could receive as many as 20. Allocation will depend on the area you live in.