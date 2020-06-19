More EA Games Land On Steam Including The Sims 4 And Titanfall 2

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Fri, Jun 19, 2020 - 9:11 AM

A lot of PC gamers were bummed when EA games were made unavailable on Steam. Late last year, EA returned to the Steam store with Star Wars: Fallen Order available to purchase and download. Since that return, EA has added more and more video games to Steam, which is by far the most popular online game store.

The latest EA games to land on Steam include The Sims 4 and Titanfall 2. One of the most recently published EA games to land on Steam is a prison escape cooperative adventure called A Way Out that launched in 2018. EA has been adding new content to Steam in waves over the last few weeks.

Past games added to the service include Dragon Age 2, Inquisition, Mirror’s Edge Catalyst, Battlefield 1, Mass Effect: Andromeda, and others. Along with The Sims 4 landing on Steam, all DLC for the game is also available. Other newly added EA titles include Need for Speed: Most Wanted, Need for Speed: Payback, and Dead Space 3 reports Eurogamer.

Along with the new titles landing on Steam, many of the games are also on sale. Many of the EA titles are 50% off Most Wanted, getting an even larger discount. Were glad to see EA putting more of its games on Steam. Like most PC gamers, we aren’t really interested in having libraries on other services.