Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings Of Ruin Launches For PC Gamers This Summer

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Tue, Mar 09, 2021 - 9:32 AM

Fans of the Monster Hunter Stories franchise will be glad to hear that Capcom has announced the launch month for the franchise’s next game. Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin will launch for PC gamers in July alongside the Nintendo Switch launch. Rather than hunting giant monsters, this game will have players befriending them.

The game will also feature a co-op mode allowing you to play at the same time with friends. Capcom wrote, “Hatch, raise, and live alongside monsters as a Monster Rider in this fun-filled RPG set in the Monster Hunter universe. Our epic tale begins with the mass disappearance of Rathalos from around the world. At the start of the story, you meet a Wyverian girl who knew your illustrious grandfather, Red. She has been entrusted with an egg, but what’s inside it?”

The creatures in the game are known as “monsties,” and players will recognize some of them from past games. The co-op component supports up to four players on the same quests. Typically, PC versions of games in the franchise launch after console versions, so it’s nice to see them come simultaneously.

The game will officially launch on July 9. Gamers can download it via Steam, and as of writing, there is no store page for the game.