Modern Warfare Season 4 Delayed

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Wed, Jun 03, 2020 - 10:38 AM

Fans of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare looking forward to season 4 of the game to land today may be disappointed to hear that Activision has postponed that launch. Activision said that “now’s not the time” to release the new season due to the ongoing political unrest and protests going on around the nation.

The delay also means the new season for the standalone Warzone mode has been delayed as well as a new season for Call of Duty: Mobile. It’s not clear exactly when the new season may launch, Activision is offering no solid timeline.

Activision’s statement read, “While we all look forward to playing the new seasons of Modern Warfare, Warzone and Call of Duty: Mobile, now is not the time,” a statement from the official Call of Duty account said. “We are moving the launches of Modern Warfare Season 4 and Call of Duty: Mobile Season 7 to later dates.”

“Right now it’s time for those speaking up for equality, justice and change to be seen and heard. We stand alongside you,” Activision wrote. Players will have to make do with leaks that have talked about new weapons and new operators, including franchise favorite Captain Price. A new game mode is rumored that has players fighting over a mech suit for their team reports Tom’s Hardware.