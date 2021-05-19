Missile Detecting Satellite Launch Goes Without A Hitch

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Wed, May 19, 2021 - 9:15 AM

United Launch Alliance has placed a $1 billion satellite into orbit for the US military that supports its missile defense system. The satellite is called SBIRS GEO 5, and it launched this week from Cape Canaveral. The satellite was put into orbit for the US Space Force and marks the fifth space-based infrared system satellite in orbit.

The satellite has a host of sophisticated heat-seeking sensors and launched from pad 41 at 1:37 PM EDT on Tuesday. The satellite is designed to detect hot exhaust plumes for missile launches worldwide to provide US and allied forces with early warning of a missile attack.

The satellite was inserted into an orbit 22,000 miles over the equator and has improvements compared to the other four satellites in its constellation. “SBIRS capability really remains an on-orbit guardian for us against global ballistic missile threats,” said Col. Erin Gulden, mission director for the SBIRS GEO 5 mission.

The Atlas 5 rocket used to push the satellite into orbit generated 1.6 million pounds of thrust in total and exceeded the speed of sound 47 seconds after launch. United Launch Alliance has confirmed as successful and on target deployment of the satellite marking 144 successful launches since 2006. Ground teams have established a communications link with the new satellite.