Minimum Specifications For Marvel’s Avengers PC Beta Announced

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Thu, Aug 13, 2020 - 9:31 AM

Fans of Marvel superheroes and PC gaming have been excited at the prospect of the Marvel’s Avengers beta kicking off. The game is from Square Enix, and both minimum and recommended PC specifications have been announced. The good news is that you don’t need a particularly powerful computer to run the game.

Minimum specifications include:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

CPU: i3-4160 or AMD equivalent

Memory: 8GB RAM

GPU: Nvidia GTX 950 / AMD 270 (minimum 2GB VRAM)

DirectX 12

Hard Drive: 75GB HDD space

Recommended specifications include:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

CPU: Intel Core i7 4770k, 3.4GHz / AMD Ryzen 51600, 3.2GHz

Memory: 16GB RAM

GPU: Nvidia GTX 1060 6GB / AMD Radeon RX 480 8GB

DirectX 12

Hard Drive: 110GB SSD space

The game will feature support for ultra-wide resolutions and multiple monitor configurations. It also has an unlocked frame rate and fully configurable keyboard and mouse bindings. An optional 30 GB high-resolution texture pack will also be downloadable. The open beta is running on Steam from August 21 through August 23. If you pre-order the game, the beta kicks off on August 14 and runs through August 16 reports Destructoid.