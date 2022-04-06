Mini Remastered Marshall Edition Is More Style Than Performance

By Shane McGlaun •

David Brown Automotive has revealed a new limited-edition car called the Mini Remastered Marshall Edition. It celebrates the 60th anniversary of the iconic Marshall Amplification company known for producing guitar amplifiers and other audio equipment. The limited-edition car will be made in a run of 60 units.

The car is black and gold on the exterior and the interior. It has classic 12-inch wheels with black centers and gold around the rims. The car has lots of anodized gold components and black leather with gold stitching inside.

Under the hood, the little car has a 1330cc engine producing 83 horsepower and 98 pound-foot of torque. That’s enough power to push the car to a top speed of 90 mph and to 62 mph in 8.9 seconds.

The hallmark of the car is its Marshall audio system featuring eight speakers in the interior and a guitar amplifier in the trunk with an independent power supply. Pricing on the vehicle is unannounced.