Mini Brick Lane Edition Is The Latest Special Edition

By Shane McGlaun •

Mini has its fourth special edition Cooper S Hardtop set to hit dealerships in mid-March called the Brick Lane Edition. The car will be available in two-door or four-door versions at $35,675 and $36,675, respectively. In addition to the MSRP, Mini charges an $850 destination and handling fee. Buyers can choose either a six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch at no additional cost.

Brick Lane Edition cars are painted White Silver Metallic on the body and have a contrasting roof in Soul Blue with black mirror caps and chrome trim. Special graphics on the hood and sides of the car represent the modern colors of the art scene of Brick Lane located in the East End of London.

Other special features include 17-inch black wheels and a standard panoramic moonroof. The interior has carbon black cross punch leather with heated front seats and a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel. Interior surfaces are piano black, and the car features a universal garage door opener and a premium sound system as standard.

Mini also includes a standard touchscreen navigation package, storage package, and dual-zone automatic climate control. A head-up display is also standard, along with other safety and convenience features.