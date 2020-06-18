Minecraft’s Highly-Anticipated Nether Update Launches This Month

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Thu, Jun 18, 2020 - 10:42 AM

Minecraft fans have been waiting in anticipation for a long time for the Nether update to land. The wait is nearly over as Microsoft has announced the official launch date for Nether as June 23. On that day, versions of the update for Windows 10 and Java versions of the game will launch.

The update will bring significant changes to the Nether underworld that has been very bland since the game launched. Minecraft is also adding new biomes like Soulsand Valley and Netherwart Forest. Some new potential friends or enemies are also being included with Piglins.

The Nether update will also bring new blocks and items to the game that are also going to be available in the creative mode of the game. A new soundtrack will also come to the game. Gamers who checked out the Nether update in the snapshot from February of this year will be glad to hear that there are new enemies and challenges to contend with in the launch version reports PCGamer.

June 23 is only a few days away, and it’s great that the update is finally going live after such a long delay. With many Minecraft fans out of school for the summer and lots of people still stuck at home, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, a significant update for an incredibly popular game is a welcome thing indeed.