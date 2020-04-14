Minecraft with RTX Beta Coming April 16

Posted by Nathan Kirsch | Tue, Apr 14, 2020 - 3:19 PM

The Minecraft with RTX Beta for Windows 10 launches in just two days, on April 16th, 2020! The release will bring fully path-traced rendering, physically-based materials, and DLSS 2.0 to one of the most popular games of all time. There will be six Creative, Adventure and Survival worlds to the beta, each enhanced with physically-based textures, that you can play for free. Adventurous gamers can also create new ray-traced worlds from scratch if they’d like to do so.

“For an optimized experience in the beta, we recommend all players install our Minecraft with RTX Game Ready Driver, which will be available from 6am PT on April 15th.”

To enable NVIDIA DLSS 2.0 you’ll need to go to Advanced Video menu under in-game settings and switch on “Upscaling” to enable DLSS 2.0. When enabled, NVIDIA says that performance instantly increases by up to 1.7x at 1920×1080 (1080P), and by up to 3x at 3840×2160 (4K)!

Performance slides from NVIDIA show the GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER gets about 35 FPS with DLSS off and when enabled it improves to over 60 FPS. You’ll want to enable DLSS 2.0 to ensure smooth frame rates on the RTX 2060 and RTX 2050 series cards. Those of you lucky enough to own the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti will get nearly 60 FPS without DLSS and be pushing 95 FPS with DLSS enabled.

