Minecraft Ray Tracing For Windows 10 Exits Beta

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Wed, Dec 09, 2020 - 9:31 AM

One of the more highly anticipated updates for the ever-popular game Minecraft has finally exited beta. The Minecraft ray tracing feature supported on Nvidia RTX graphics cards has now exited beta for Windows 10 gamers. The addition of ray tracing to the game brings vastly improved graphics to the blocky world.

Gamers will be greeted with realistic lighting, reflections, and shadows that make the game more immersive. The only way to activate Minecraft ray tracing is running the game on a PC using an Nvidia GPU capable of supporting the feature.

The improvements are visible in worlds and maps that use a special physically-based rendering texture pack. The good news is there are no steps required to enable it; the feature is enabled by default. Gamers playing in the same world with hardware not supporting the future will see regular graphics.

Nvidia says that the entry-level RTX cards can support at least 60 FPS at 1920 by 1080 resolution. The RTX 3080 and 3090 will support the new features in 4K resolution at over 60 FPS.