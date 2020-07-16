Microsoft Will Launch xCloud To Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Subscribers In September

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Thu, Jul 16, 2020 - 10:05 AM

A new report is going around that says Microsoft plans to launch its game streaming service currently known as Project xCloud in September. According to the rumor, the service will launch to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers this September. The game streaming service will allow Xbox gamers to play games on their mobile devices and start a console game and resume it on a phone or tablet later.

The Xbox Game Pass Ultimate combines the Xbox Live access needed for online gaming with the Xbox Game Pass subscription. When September rolls around, the service will also roll in xCloud streaming for the same $14.99 monthly rate.

Microsoft has stated that over 100 Xbox Game Pass titles will be playable on phones or tablets when the streaming service launches. There are still mysteries about xCloud. Namely, it’s unclear what countries will be supported at launch. The US and Europe are expected, but other locations remain a mystery.

In the beginning, the only way to access xCloud game streaming will be via an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership. However, it reportedly won’t always be tied to the high-end subscription service. Phil Spencer told The Verge, “Over time we will continue to expand how we introduce streaming as part of the platform, and playing games that you own that aren’t part of the subscription. For the launch, we’re putting it in Ultimate for no additional cost. We think it’s a good audience for us to start with, and it’s an audience that plays a lot of games.”