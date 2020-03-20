Microsoft Teases New Windows 10 UI After 1 Billion User Milestone Reached

Posted by Nathan Kirsch | Fri, Mar 20, 2020 - 10:36 AM

The Microsoft team made the video to celebrate having 1 billion devices running Windows 10 in 200 countries. It took Microsoft five years to reach this milestone and it ironically comes a few weeks after support for Windows 7 ended. Windows 10 can be found on over 80,000 different PC models by over 1,000 manufacturers as well as the XBox family of consoles and various mixed reality devices.

“With 100% of the Fortune 500 now using Windows 10 devices, it has become a critical platform for driving business transformation in the enterprise and beyond” wrote Yusuf Mehdi / Corporate Vice President, Modern Life, Search & Devices, Microsoft.

A post on Instagram by Panos Panay, Microsoft Windows and Devices Chief, contains a video that teases the new Windows 10 UI. Microsoft is reducing the color of the blocks in the tiled interface on the Windows Start menu to simplify it and make it easier to find what you are looking for. The Fluent Design system, Files app and Windows File Explorer all appear to have received updates.