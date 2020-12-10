Microsoft Talks Player Engagement And Cloud Gaming Expansion

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Thu, Dec 10, 2020 - 9:45 AM

Microsoft this week offered up some details on record engagement with its Xbox platform and its cloud gaming service, expanding to additional devices next year. The company notes in the blog post that its retail partners will replenish stock as quickly as they can on the new Xbox consoles.

Xbox Game Pass monthly engagement has more than doubled. Microsoft says over 1.6 million seamless upgrades were delivered to Xbox Series X/S owners via Smart Delivery. More than 40 percent of people joining the Xbox for the first time are using an Xbox Series S console.

Cloud gaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is coming to the PC and iOS next year. Expansion to the new devices will start in the spring of 2021. IOS users won’t get a native app; it will be web-based to get around Apple’s rules.

A bunch of new games of also been announced for the Xbox in 2021 with some playable via Xbox Game Pass. New titles announced for next year include:

CrossfireX

12 Minutes (console launch exclusive)

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Far Cry 6

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Quarantine

Chorus

Ruined King: A League of Legends Story

Scarlet Nexus

Balan Wonderworld

Resident Evil Village

The Artful Escape

Echo Generation

Songs of Iron

Tunic

Sable

Bright Memory Infinite

Way to the Woods

Outriders

Shredders (console launch exclusive)

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate titles include: