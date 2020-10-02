Microsoft Surface Laptop Go Undercuts The MacBook Air

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Fri, Oct 02, 2020 - 9:30 AM

There are plenty of people out there who like the MacBook Air’s size and style but want Windows and don’t want to pay the Apple premium. Microsoft has a new notebook that debuted this week called the Surface Laptop Go that is sized and styled along the lines of the Air but is more affordable.

Microsoft writes, “With Surface Laptop Go we are bringing the features most loved by our Surface Laptop customers to a smaller, more affordable design.” the Surface Laptop Go starts at $549.99 and promises style, performance, and battery life.

Microsoft also says that it is the lightest and most affordable Surface laptop yet. It features a 12.4-inch PixelSense touchscreen display with a large trackpad and a full-size keyboard with 1.3 millimeters of key travel. It’s offered in three lightweight metal finishes, including Ice Blue, Sandstone, and Platinum.

Select models feature a Fingerprint Power Button with One Touch sign in through Windows Hello. All Laptop Go machines are powered by the tenth-generation Core i5 quad-core processor and can be fitted up to 16 gigabytes of RAM and 256 gigabytes of storage. The base configuration has four gigabytes of RAM and 64 gigabytes of storage.