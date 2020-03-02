Microsoft Surface Go 2 Benchmarks Leak

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Mon, Mar 02, 2020 - 9:09 AM

Microsoft will soon be launching the Surface Go 2, and ahead of that lunch, some benchmarks have leaked that give hints at performance and hardware inside the budget portable. Rumors indicate that the Surface Go 2 will have an Intel Core m3-8100Y processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. The specifications come through a 3DMark benchmark listing.

Rumors also suggest that there will be a Wi-Fi only version and a version with LTE connectivity. If the specs are correct, the Go 2 will be significantly more powerful than the current model. The current generation Go uses a Pentium Gold 4415Y processor, and the rumored Core m3-8100Y would be a notable upgrade.

So far, Microsoft has yet to mention anything about the Surface Go 2 publically. Everything known about the tablet at this point is a rumor. Like all rumors, it could be completely untrue. As for pricing, speculation suggests that Go 2 will sell for about the same price as the current device, which is around $400.

The new Surface Book 3 and Surface Go 2 are expected to be unveiled sometime this spring. With the coronavirus outbreak impacting manufacturers in all aspects of business, that unveil date could be pushed back reports Laptop Mag.