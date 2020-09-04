Microsoft Flight Simulator Was The Biggest Game Launch Ever For Xbox Game Pass For PC

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Fri, Sep 04, 2020 - 9:30 AM

Microsoft Flight Simulator has been an incredibly popular game since it launched last month. A new report says that the game was the biggest launch ever for Xbox Game Pass for PC. Word of the milestone came from Asobo Studios and Xbox. Xbox has said that the game has racked up over 1 million players since launch.

It’s hard to believe that the Flight Simulator franchise has been around for 38 years. In celebrating the game’s success, Xbox also offered up some details, including that more than a million people have played the game so far. Virtual pilots have racked up more than 26 million flights and logged more than a billion miles flown.

That’s equivalent to traveling around the world 40,000 times. Jorg Neumann, Head of Microsoft Flight Simulator, wrote, “Launch marks the beginning of a journey for us and this is just the start. There is plenty more to come on our flight itinerary including world updates, sim updates, and future themed DLC. Microsoft Flight Simulator is the ticket for anyone who has ever dreamt of flying or exploring the world. The sky is calling.”

Other exciting statistics include that the longest flight conducted so far lasted 10.39 hours and covered 7623 kilometers. The most popular aircraft has been the TBM 930, next is the Cessna Citation CJ4, followed by the Airbus A320 Neo. Flight Simulator is a very cool game that fans are continuing to enjoy.