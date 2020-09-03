Microsoft Flight Simulator Gets Its First Patch

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Thu, Sep 03, 2020 - 9:30 AM

Microsoft Plan Simulator has been out for several weeks now and has proven to be very popular. Players can now download the first significant patch for the game via Steam or the Microsoft Store. The update should begin after players close and relaunch the game.

However, developers are issuing a warning suggesting that players who experience problems installing the game wipe it entirely and do a clean reinstall. Players who do wipe the game for a complete reinstall want to be sure all files are deleted before proceeding via the Microsoft Store.

The process at the Microsoft Store doesn’t delete all the necessary files if the game was installed anywhere other than the default location. Players want to look for any files under “Microsoft.FlightSimulator_8wekyb3d8bbwe” or “MicrosoftFlightSimulator,” and be sure they are deleted.

While this is the first major patch for the game, reports indicate there aren’t many changes. Some bugs remain, and the significant change is to the content manager that keeps the game from automatically downloading packages players previously deleted. The full patch notes can be seen here.