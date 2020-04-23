Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 Needs Some Impressive Hardware

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Thu, Apr 23, 2020 - 9:54 AM

One of the most anticipated games of 2020 is Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020. The game will be playable without a high-end gaming rig with reasonable minimum requirements. However, gamers wanting the hyper-realistic graphics the game is capable of will need an impressive rig.

The idea specifications quoted by Microsoft will let gamers get the ideal results for game graphics. Those ideal results require a Ryzen 7 Pro 2700X or Intel i7-9800X CPU. Graphics requirements are high as well, with ideal specifications calling for an AMD Radeon VII or Nvidia RTX 2080 GPU.

Those graphics cards need to be paired at least 8 GB of VRAM, 32GB of RAM, 150 GB SSD, and a 50Mbps Internet connection. Minimal specifications demand at least an AMD Ryzen 3 1200 or Intel i5-4460 CPU and a Radeon RX570 or NIDIA GTX 770 GPU.

Minimal specifications also call for 2 GB of VRAM, 8 GB of RAM, and a 150 GB hard drive, with a 5 Mbps Internet connection. It’s unclear how the game will look on a machine powered by these minimum specifications.