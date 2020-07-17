Microsoft Ends Xbox One X And Xbox One S Production

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Fri, Jul 17, 2020 - 9:10 AM

Unless you live under a rock, you know that Microsoft has a new game console coming out this holiday season called the Xbox Series X. Ahead of the rollout of that next-generation game console, Microsoft has announced that it is ending production of the Xbox One S All-Digital and the Xbox One X.

Production for the standard Xbox One S will continue. A Microsoft spokesperson told The Verge, “As we ramp into the future with Xbox Series X, we’re taking the natural step of stopping production on Xbox One X and Xbox One S All-Digital Edition. Xbox One S will continue to be manufactured and sold globally.”

Microsoft has produced the Xbox One X since 2017, and the Xbox One S All-Digital edition premiered in May of last year. It still seems like a strange decision for Microsoft to end the production of those consoles with many months before the new console debuts.

We wonder if Microsoft wants to focus all of its production resources on building enough Xbox Series X consoles. Microsoft is expected to build a less expensive digital-only version of the next-generation console. Sony has also confirmed that it will produce a disk-free version of the PlayStation 5.