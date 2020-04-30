Microsoft Announces Games With Gold For May 2020

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Thu, Apr 30, 2020 - 9:30 AM

Microsoft has announced the new Games with Gold lineup that will land in May for gamers to enjoy. The new games coming in may include V-Rally 4 and Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr for the Xbox One. Xbox 360 and Xbox One backward compatibility games include Sensible World of Soccer and Overlord II.

Xbox Live Gold members get exclusive access to the games for a limited time as part of Games with Gold. The Xbox Game Pass Ultimate includes these titles as many more. V-Rally 4 will be available May 1 through the 31st on Xbox One. That game has players driving over 50 vehicles that they can customize and race in the simulation.

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr takes players to the ends of the Warhammer universe as they conduct an investigation across multiple planets. Players complete alone or with a team of friends. Sensible World of Soccer is a classic football game from the 90s with a large lineup of clubs from around the world.

Overlord II puts players in control of the powerful and chaotic Minion Army in a battle versus the Glorious Empire. The game is a sequel and promises to be “bigger, better, and beautifully destructive.” Each month Games with Gold announces new titles gamers can play for free.