Microsoft Adds Free In-Game Content To Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Thu, Mar 19, 2020 - 8:53 AM

Microsoft is trying to sweeten the deal for gamers who are Xbox Game Pass Ultimate bundle subscribers. The subscription now includes certain perks such as downloadable content, in-game goodies, and more. The free content for this month contains items in Phantasy Star Online 2, World of Tanks: Mercenaries, Sea of Thieves, and Smite.

The free content for Phantasy Star Online 2 includes unique emotes, in-game cosmetics such as an Xbox jacket, a gold ticket mission pass, and in-game currency. This content is available to members in the United States and Canada only. In World of Tanks: Mercenaries, players can start with three powerful tanks and other tidbits.

In Sea of Thieves, players get free Ori-inspired Ancestral Sails, figurehead, hull, and flag to decorate their ships. In Smite, players get five Gods, special skins, and special voice packs. The Perks are accessible in the Xbox Games Pass tab on the console, or the mobile app and Windows 10 PC app.

Microsoft promises to announce new Perks in the future along with updates to the Xbox Game Pass catalog. Microsoft wrote, “As always, when we try something new, we want your feedback; please let us know what you think of the Perks program. Your feedback drives the evolution of Xbox Game Pass, and we appreciate the time you take to help us improve.”