Micron Announces New Crucial P5 and P2 SSDs

Micron Expands Crucial NVMe SSD Line to Offer Next-Level Performance

New Crucial P5 and P2 SSDs give PC and gaming enthusiasts a full range of powerful options

Crucial P5 SSD:

Crucial P2 SSD:

BOISE, Idaho, April 21, 2020 — Gamers, content creators and everyday computer users now have powerful performance options to match their budget with Crucial’s new full line of NVMe SSDs.

Crucial, Micron’s leading global brand of memory and storage, introduced the new Crucial P5 and P2 SSDs today, expanding its NVMe PCIe solid-state drive portfolio beyond the award-winning P1 SSD. The new drives extend Crucial’s P-series product line to offer exceptional speeds, large capacities and durable data protection. Customers can expect the perfect upgrade for their unique computing needs, built with Micron innovation and available at a competitive price.

P5 SSD

The Crucial P5 SSD is engineered for serious gamers and creative professionals who demand quick response times when editing, designing, gaming and multitasking. The drive features read/write speeds up to 3400/3000MB/s, delivers seamless performance with Micron’s TLC 3D NAND technology and controller, and offers capacities ranging from 250GB to 2TB for ample storage. This powerful combination allows operating systems and apps to open quickly and games to load easily so users are ready to play.

“The Crucial P5 is our fastest and most innovative SSD product to date, pushing the capabilities of NVMe Gen 3 to meet the demands of a rapidly growing market,” said Teresa Kelley, vice president of Micron Consumer Products Group. “PC and gaming enthusiasts will find that the P5 was built to answer their call for high performance and processing power.”

For gamers who want battle-ready PCs and on-the-go professionals who demand laptops that work as hard as they do, the P5 is built to be reliable. Dynamic write acceleration, error correction algorithms and adaptive thermal protection work together to optimize performance and durability. Crucial SSDs also undergo thousands of validation hours and dozens of qualification tests. The P5’s endurance is rated at MTTF greater than two million hours for extended longevity. Data security is also enhanced with rapid, full-drive encryption capability, helping to protect data from security threats without performance degradation.

P2 SSD

Ordinary download speeds are often a source of frustration. Computer users want more power at a price that fits within their budget. Built for value-conscious customers looking for a fast, affordable SSD, the Crucial P2, accelerated by NVMe technology, doesn’t scrimp on speed. For multitaskers, that means faster data transfers and quicker access to files for a more productive day.[3] The new P2 SSD is available in capacities up to 1TB.

“Whether people are upgrading an existing system or planning a new build, the Crucial P2 gives them power and dependability,” said Kelley. “We are one of the few SSD manufacturers that designs and manufactures our own NAND. Engineered with Micron expertise and rigorously tested at every stage of development, the P2 is built on a 40-year legacy of innovation and high-quality products.”

Easy Installation and Support

The P5 and P2 SSDs will be available at crucial.com and through select global partners. The drives are backed by Crucial’s five-year limited warranty [4] and easy to install with the help of an owner’s manual, screwdriver and the Crucial SSD installation guide . It provides easy-to-follow steps and videos for stress-free installation. Acronis® True Image™ HD software helps to migrate data quickly and easily. The Crucial Storage Executive software tool allows users to see how much storage (GB) they’ve used, download the latest firmware and improve drive performance.

About Crucial:

Crucial is a global brand of Micron Technology, Inc. Crucial solid-state drives (SSDs) and memory (DRAM) upgrades are compatible with over 100,000 new and old desktops, laptops, workstations and servers. Crucial Ballistix gaming memory delivers a performance edge to gamers and enthusiasts and enhances the overall PC gaming experience. Available worldwide at leading retail and e-tail stores, commercial resellers and system integrators, Crucial products enhance system performance and user productivity. Learn more at www.crucial.com .

About Micron Technology, Inc.:

We are an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions. Through our global brands — Micron and Crucial — our broad portfolio of high-performance memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, 3D XPoint™ memory and NOR, is transforming how the world uses information to enrich life. Backed by 40 years of technology leadership, our memory and storage solutions enable disruptive trends, including artificial intelligence, 5G, machine learning and autonomous vehicles, in key market segments like mobile, data center, client, consumer, industrial, graphics, automotive and networking. Our common stock is traded on the Nasdaq under the MU symbol. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc., visit micron.com .

© 2020 Micron Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. Information, products, and/or specifications are subject to change without notice. Neither Crucial nor Micron Technology, Inc., is responsible for omissions or errors in typography or photography. Micron, the Micron logo, Crucial and the Crucial logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Micron Technology, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

[1] Typical I/O performance numbers as measured using CrystalDiskMark with a queue depth of 64 and write cache enabled. Fresh out-of-box (FOB) state is assumed. For performance measurement purposes, the SSD may be restored to FOB state using the secure erase command. System variations will affect measured results.

[2] Some of the storage capacity is used for formatting and other purposes and is not available for data storage. 1GB equals 1 billion bytes. Not all capacities available at initial launch.

[3] Speed comparison based on published specs of the Crucial P1 SD and the Crucial MX500 SSD.

[4] Warranty valid for five years from the original date of purchase or before writing the maximum total bytes written (TBW) as published in the product datasheet and as measured in the product’s SMART data, whichever comes first.