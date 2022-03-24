Mercedes-AMG GT Track Series Isn’t Street Legal

By Shane McGlaun •

The Mercedes-AMG motorsports department is celebrating its 55th anniversary. Part of that celebration was creating a new car meant exclusively for the racing track that isn’t aimed at professional drivers or a professional racing series. Rather, the Mercedes-AMG GT Track Series is aimed at affluent track-day enthusiasts that can afford its 369,000 price tag.

To celebrate the 55th anniversary, the car is limited to a run of 55 units. It’s the most powerful customer sports car that Mercedes-AMG ever developed. Power comes from a handbuilt 4.0-liter AMG V-8 Biturbo engine taken from the Black Series. The engine develops 778 horsepower and 627 pound-foot of torque in the Track Series application.

The engine is paired with a sequential Hewland six-speed racing gearbox and an adjustable differential. In addition, a completely adjustable Bilstein suspension system is fitted along with adjustable ride height and anti-roll bars.

The vehicle uses lots of carbon fiber and has significant aerodynamics for downforce. Thanks to the use of carbon fiber, the car weighs 3086 pounds. It uses steel brakes rather than carbon ceramic, which is a good thing when it comes time to replace them.