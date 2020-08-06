MediaTek’s T700 5G Modem Will Bring 5G To Intel-powered PCs in 2021

MediaTek and Intel Advance Partnership to Bring 5G to Next Generation of PCs

MediaTek T700 modem successfully performs 5G standalone calls

HSINCHU, Taiwan – Aug. XX, 2020 – MediaTek today announced advances in its collaboration with Intel to bring 5G experiences to next-generation PCs with the successful development and certification of its 5G modem data card.

MediaTek’s T700 5G modem, which will be used to bring 5G connectivity to Intel-powered PCs, completed 5G standalone (SA) calls in real world test scenarios. Additionally, Intel has progressed on system integration, validation and developing platform optimizations for a superior user experience and is readying co-engineering support for its OEM partners. MediaTek and Intel are both committed to delivering a superior user experience.

“Our partnership with Intel is a natural extension of our growing 5G mobile business, and is an incredible market opportunity for MediaTek to move into the PC market,” said MediaTek President Joe Chen. “With Intel’s deep expertise in the PC space and our groundbreaking 5G modem technology, we will redefine the laptop experience and bring consumers the best 5G experiences.”

“A successful partnership is measured by execution, and we’re excited to see the rapid progress we are making with MediaTek on our 5G modem solution with customer sampling starting later this quarter. Building on our 4G/LTE leadership in PCs, 5G is poised to further transform the way we connect, compute and communicate. Intel is committed to enhancing those capabilities on the world’s best PCs,” said Chris Walker, Intel corporate vice president and general manager of Mobile Client Platforms.

The MediaTek T700 modem supports non-standalone and standalone Sub-6 5G network architectures to deliver consistently faster speeds and more reliable connectivity. Whether consumers are at home or on the go, they can browse, stream and game at ultra-fast 5G speeds. MediaTek’s modem is also highly power efficient to extend the battery life of laptops so consumers can go longer in between charges. MediaTek is rolling out its advanced 5G technology across the PC, mobile, home, auto and IoT segments to make super-fast connectivity accessible to everyone.

The first laptops enabled by the MediaTek and Intel 5G modem solution are expected in early 2021.

