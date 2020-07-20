Mech Game “Dual Gear” Launches July 29 On PC

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Mon, Jul 20, 2020 - 10:13 AM

Of all the video games I enjoyed playing back in the day, Mech Warrior is one of my favorites. Fans of the genre may be excited to hear that a new video game called “Dual Gear” is set to launch on Steam for PC gamers on July 29. The video game is a combination of a tactical action game with a turn-based strategy title.

That is certainly different from the beloved Mech Warrior game, but it looks very cool. For those who are interested in the game and want to give it a try, there is a pre-alpha demo available for download on Steam. The description of the game reads, “Dual Gear is the combination between 3D Mech Action Shooting and Turn-Based Strategy Game inspired by the various Classical Japanese Mech Games. With the brand new features to go beyond the traditional retro-mech games. Dual Gear engaged the player to pilots their mechs with the Real-Time Action Shooting while experiencing in the high pressure of Tactical Turn-Based Layers!”

Key features of the title include:

Experiencing in The Mech Action Shooting in The Combat Mode! Real-Time controlling your ordering unit with the multiple types of weapons! SMGs, Missiles, and Melee Devices are available for you! Be careful! Every move wouldn’t let you all to take a breath! The Aggressive Real-Time enemies are waiting to blow out your mechs every turn. Let start training the test drive before the mission!

Manage the team with The Turn-Based Layer! Do it through the extremely high angle map called Tactical View. Before select the chosen unit to roll out, Let’s observing your contact zone and making the efficient management on Turn-Based Combat Style!

NEMOS Hangar is open now! Tune-Up your mechs with the maximum provided of parts and weapons! Buy, sell, and upgrade the components you want to build your perfect war machines! Your setting will directly affect to any mech performance and pilot style. Before getting in your briefing room, don’t forget to enjoy the coloring module. Spend time a bit to showing your idea on mech decoration work!

Story-Driven with unique characters like an RPG element! Gain more EXP and WXP from the story mode to unleash the new skills and more levels! The first act will available on the launch of Steam Early Access, and more will become through the Early Access Updates!

The game has modest system requirements and supports Mac computers as well. The games Steam page can be accessed here.