McLaren Artura Plug-in Hybrid Supercar Delayed Until Next Summer

By Shane McGlaun •

One of the most exciting supercars that McLaren has revealed in recent years was the Artura. The most interesting aspect of the car is that it is a plug-in hybrid with the ability to drive for 19 miles on electricity alone. The car also features a twin-turbo 3.0-liter V-6 engine paired with an electric motor.

The battery pack is a smallish 7.4 kWh lithium-ion unit. The powertrain produces a total of 671 horsepower and 531 pound-foot of torque. McLaren plans to sell the vehicle starting at $225,000, but anyone looking to purchase one will have to wait.

A new report suggests that McLaren has delayed production of the Artura for the third time. This time, production is slated to begin in July 2022. The reason for the delay is that McLaren is now prioritizing its dwindling supply of microprocessors for higher profit models.

The chip shortages impacted automotive manufacturers around the world and is expected to continue for all of 2022. Some are also predicting the chip shortage could continue into 2023.