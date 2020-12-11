Master Chief Drops Into Fortnite

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Fri, Dec 11, 2020 - 9:18 AM

Halo fans may have about a year before the next Halo game debuts, but you can play Master Chief now in the popular game Fortnite. The addition of Master Chief was announced at The Game Awards. Master Chief is available now in the Item Shop and includes the Master Chief Outfit, which is available individually or with the Master Chief Bundle.

The set includes the MJOLNIR Powered Assault Armor letting players play as the powerful SPARTAN-II. Other new features to go along with the iconic Halo character include a UNSC Pelican Glider. Players can also get a Battle Legend Back Bling, a holographic elite skull serving as a trophy for Master Chief.

The pickaxe offered is the Gravity Hammer Pickaxe to give players a little Halo flavor when harvesting in the game. Other new features include a traversal Lil’ Warthog Emote that allows players to take a mini-M12 Force Application Vehicle for a drive on-road or off.

Players who pick up Master Chief on the Xbox Series X or S will also get a special Matte Black Style Master Chief armor. Another excellent addition is a classic multiplayer map that is available in Fortnite Creative.